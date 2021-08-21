Sheamus feels he could possibly face a former WWE Champion at WrestleMania 38 (Exclusive)

Sportskeeda Wrestling caught up with Sheamus in Las Vegas ahead of SummerSlam 2021, and the reigning WWE United States Champion opened up about a possible WrestleMania 38 match.

Sheamus revealed that he originally wanted to have a singles match with Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 37, but WWE instead booked him in a United States title program with Riddle.

Sheamus and McIntyre feuded earlier this year and have wrestled several hard-hitting matches throughout their storyline.

When your stick mic breaks and @WWESheamus makes fun of your small backup mic 😂🤣 #SummerSlam @SKWrestling_ pic.twitter.com/1ZJwLoWchS — Rick Ucchino (@RickUcchino) August 20, 2021

The Irish star felt that his angle with McIntyre 'had more legs' and could be a viable contest for next year's WrestleMania.

Sheamus expressed his desire to wrestle Drew McIntyre in front of a live crowd, and there isn't a bigger stage than WrestleMania for that to happen.

Here's what Sheamus told Sportskeeda Wrestling's Rick Ucchino:

"I think it's possible. Like, we go back a long way. Obviously, the feud we had was great. We wanted it to be at Mania. Didn't happen," revealed Sheamus.

"But there's always the next Mania," added the US champion, "I feel like it's still something that hasn't been seen with a live crowd. So, the next Mania could still be the way."

The reigning US champion noted that while he regretted not facing his long-time friend at 'Mania 37, he has since experienced a successful phase in WWE, which has seen him capture another title.

"I do think there's a lot more legs there for a feud between me and him. As I said, the biggest regret was not doing 'Mania, but was it meant to be? I went into 'Mania and became United States champion, which had led me to this point. So, everything happens for a reason," said Sheamus.

Should Sheamus and Drew McIntyre have another match at WWE WrestleMania 38?

Happy to report that ⁦@DMcIntyreWWE⁩ and ⁦@NikkiCrossWWE⁩ are even cooler people in person. Really awesome to finally meet them after so many interviews. #SummerSlam



Somehow didn’t get a photo with Nikki, which I’m bummed about. Next time! pic.twitter.com/cFS8IcAd1p — Rick Ucchino (@RickUcchino) August 20, 2021

Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre may not be a fresh match on paper, but both men share a deep history that could be explored further on WWE TV.

The former WWE champion has showcased incredible in-ring chemistry, and booking another big pay-per-view match at WWE WrestleMania may not be a bad idea. What do you think? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.

