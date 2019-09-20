Justin Sysum opens up about being Miz's stunt double and working with Shawn Michaels (Exclusive)

Justin Sysum appeared alongside major WWE names in Marine 6

Current World of Sport Champion Justin Sysum joined us this week on Dropkick DiSKussions - and revealed that he worked as a stunt double for eight-time WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz on blockbuster movie Marine 6!

The movie also stars WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, and The Superhuman opened up to myself about how HBK's behaviour on set made Sysum desperate to work with the current NXT producer.

You can watch the entire interview below or read the full interview here.

I asked Justin Sysum if he could wrestle anyone on the planet, who it would be - and the WOS World Champion made the shock revelation.

I haven't wrestled him. I've worked with Shawn Michaels on Marine 6, where I stunt-doubled for Miz on that.

So, I was on set with Shawn Michaels and he was a super cool dude - and, yeah, it would be cool. He will walk around like he's, you know, he's had a hard time wrestling and then the moment it was time to go, and do some fighting, he was like a teenager again. It was incredible. Yeah, him.

Meanwhile, Justin Sysum is set to appear alongside another Dropkick DiSKussions guest at a wrestling event next month when he appears at Grado's Big Family Wrestling Bash in Glasgow on Saturday, October 5th at the iconic Pavilion Theatre.

Meanwhile, the former ICW World Heavyweight Champion told us how it all came about, too, a few weeks back on a previous episode of Dropkick DiSKussions.

I done my Grado's Big Family Wrestling Bash, round at the Pavilion, so you know I've been doing pantomime at the Pavilion for the last four years. When ITV World of Sport toured, they decided not to go to Glasgow because it's quite an oversaturated market.

They didn't want to go there. I had a lot of families going, "Well, we want to come and see World of Sport," so I spoke to the guy that runs the Pavilion and said, "Why don't we put on a version or style of World of Sport and have it in the theatre?" He said it was a great idea. In May, we done 1,100 people.

