Pro Wrestling News: Grado's Big Family Wrestling Bash returns!

Grado returns to the legendary Glasgow Pavilion!

Following the monumental success of Grado's first-ever Big Family Wrestling Bash, the former ICW World Heavyweight Champion is bringing his matinee wrestling extravaganza back to Glasgow's iconic Pavilion Theatre next month!

The event sees two of our guests from Dropkick DiSKussions feature as Grado is joined by Justin Sysum, as well as ICW stars Ravie Davie, Jack Jester, Jackie Polo, BT Gunn and even the founder of the promotion Mark Dallas.

Dallas' unique role sees him as the mouthpiece for the 26-stone Crater, who both Grado and Sysum have opened up to us about, in interviews which you can see below. Former Love Island star turned World of Sport wrestler Adam Maxted will also appear!

Big Family Wrestling Bash!

After the success of the first show in May it’s back at @GlasgowPavilion, perfect family afternoon oot at the wrasslin’ on Saturday October 5th!

Book tix at https://t.co/Z4VwOBFlWB pic.twitter.com/a1o90JpJ6f — GRADO (@gradowrestling) September 16, 2019

Why did Grado create the Big Family Wrestling Bash?

Well, we spoke to the man himself just a couple of weeks ago, and the former Impact Wrestling star said his pantomime career became the catapult that set all wheels in motion for the event, following World of Sport's decision not to stop by Glasgow on tour - but ITV's loss was Grado and the Pavilion's gain!

I done my Grado's Big Family Wrestling Bash, round at the Pavilion, so you know I've been doing pantomime at the Pavilion for the last four years. When ITV World of Sport toured, they decided not to go to Glasgow because it's quite an oversaturated market.

They didn't want to go there. I had a lot of families going, "Well, we want to come and see World of Sport," so I spoke to the guy that runs the Pavilion and said, "Why don't we put on a version or style of World of Sport and have it in the theatre?" He said it was a great idea. In May, we done 1,100 people.

What can the audience expect?

When I booked it, I loved it and I wanted a lot of drama. That's why we booked a segment the likes of big Crater. He's 36 stone, big, heavy, massive, huge, heavyweight wrestler.

We did an open challenge. Mark Dallas was his heater, his mic guy, his mouthpiece. "Is anybody at the back? Does anyone in the back want to come out and fight this guy?"

Wee Kieran Kelly came out. Just the vision... Do know what I mean? Kieran Kelly who is nine stone soaking wet. The vision... Families love that..

Grado also told us that the event had everything from the characters on stage, to unique lighting and even pyro!

You can see our entire interview with Grado below, or read it in its entirety here.

The Superhuman will be there!

One of the big names confirmed to appear is Justin Sysum, who Grado himself said "looks like a movie star" - but don't take his word for it, as we interviewed the current World Of Sport Champion, who is an actual movie star, having worked alongside Becky Lynch, Shawn Michaels and The Miz in Marine 6!

We spoke all about that, his wrestling career and an ongoing battle with ulcerative colitis, which you can watch below or read all about here.

You can catch Grado's Big Family Wrestling Bash on October 5th at Glasgow's Pavilion. Tickets are available here.

