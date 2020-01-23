Kacy Catanzaro reveals why she stepped away from WWE NXT last year

WWE has posted a video on its official Youtube channel, chronicling NXT Superstar Kacy Catanzaro's return to the squared circle.

Back in August, Catanzaro had stepped away from the ring due to a back injury, and WWE.com had moved her profile to the alumni page.

Catanzaro made her return in the NXT Women's Battle Royal on the January 15, 2020 edition of NXT. In the video titled "Welcome back, Kacy!", she opened up on why she left last year.

"I was kinda figuring out if this was the right path for me or not. It's not something that people usually talk about because I know that this is really difficult to get into. This is people's dreams since they were born. Coming into this, I think it's fair to have moments where you're not sure physically or mentally. I just didn't know if this was the right place for me."

After making waves in gymnastics and obstacle competition, Catanzaro made her way to WWE and signed with NXT in 2017. She lost to Reina Gonzalez in her debut match on April 19, 2018. Catanzaro is in a relationship with RAW Superstar Ricochet, and talked about the high-flyer being there to watch her make her return.

"I definitely missed that feeling of energy and excitement. It was so cool to have Trevor [Ricochet] here and have him watching me."