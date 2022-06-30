"I wasn't thrilled to be part of this" - Kane explains why he was hesitant to compete in the first Money in the Bank ladder match 

WWE Hall of Famer Kane has revealed that he was initially hesitant to compete in the inaugural Money in the Bank ladder match.

The six-man match took place at WrestleMania 21 in 2005 and included Edge, Chris Jericho, Shelton Benjamin, Chris Benoit and Christian. The Rated-R Superstar won the bout, making him the first person to capture the Money in the Bank contract. He successfully cashed it in on John Cena at New Year's Revolution to become the new WWE Champion.

Speaking to ESPN, Kane stated that he wasn't very excited about being in the first-ever Money in the Bank ladder because he didn't want to be the "sore thumb."

"At first I wasn't thrilled to be part of this frankly, because I was like, I'm just gonna go out there and kind of be the sore thumb. But I got built up as the biggest threat in the match because Kane is able to pretty much dominate and physically chokeslam everybody. So once I got over my initial, 'Oh man, what can I do off of a ladder?' and realized all the tools that we had and where I was being positioned, I think that the way that it was built, Kane would've been the betting favorite to win the match. So that, of course, sold me on it," he said.

Mike Coppinger @MikeCoppinger



espn.com/wwe/story/_/id… On Saturday is WWE’s 13th annual Money in the Bank event, where seven men - & women - vie for a championship contract in a ladder match. But it all started with a concept that took shape with a match at WrestleMania 21. This is the oral history of MITB: On Saturday is WWE’s 13th annual Money in the Bank event, where seven men - & women - vie for a championship contract in a ladder match. But it all started with a concept that took shape with a match at WrestleMania 21. This is the oral history of MITB:espn.com/wwe/story/_/id…

Kane won the SmackDown Money in the Bank match in 2010

The Big Red Machine is one of the most successful superstars in WWE history. He has held many championships in his career and headlined muilple events. In 2010, he defeated Matt Hardy, Cody Rhodes, Christian, Kofi Kingston and Big Show to win the SmackDown Money in the Bank ladder match.

Pro Wrestling Quiz | WWE Facts @PWQuiz Kane still holds the record for the quickest Money In The Bank cash-in.



It took him only 50 minutes to cash-in back in 2010 on Rey Mysterio Kane still holds the record for the quickest Money In The Bank cash-in. It took him only 50 minutes to cash-in back in 2010 on Rey Mysterio https://t.co/S8to3trLuF

He cashed-in the contract on the same night on Rey Mysterio to win the World Heavyweight Championship. The Devil's Favorite Demon made history by becoming the first person to cash the contract in on the same night that he won it.

