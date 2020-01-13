Kane reveals how Vince McMahon pitched the dentist gimmick to him

Isaac Yankem and Vince McMahon

The latest edition of Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions featured WWE legend and two-time World Champion Kane. The two in-ring veterans discussed a wide variety of topics, but the one that stood out was about Vince McMahon pitching The Big Red Machine the gimmick of a dentist.

Longtime fans of Kane might remember that he was initially given the character of Isaac Yankem, Jerry Lawler's private dentist. Kane stated that he had a meeting with Vince McMahon soon after getting a call from WWE. Vince asked Kane whether he was ever afraid of a dentist, to which he responded with a 'no', thinking that the boss was simply testing him. McMahon then told The Big Red Machine that he always had an idea for a dentist character, and thus Isaac Yankem was born. Kane added that the gimmick made him lose confidence, to which Austin replied by stating that he himself hated the gimmick.

As a heel, Isaac Yankem feuded with Bret 'The Hitman' Hart for a short while. The two met in a match at SummerSlam, which ended with Yankem getting disqualified for hanging Hart by his neck on the ropes. The gimmick didn't last long, and Jacobs was later presented as 'Fake Diesel'. At Badd Blood 1997, Jacobs debuted again as Kane, and the rest is history.