Tessa Blanchard seemingly reacts to recent controversy after "Hard To Kill" goes off air

At tonight's Impact Wrestling "Hard To Kill" PPV in Dallas Texas, Tessa Blanchard made history when she defeated Sami Callihan to win the Impact World title. The PPV went off the air with Blanchard celebrating her historic victory, but things didn't end here.

Blanchard took the time to speak with the live crowd following her win. Here's what the brand new World Champion had to say:

"Over the past eight months this has been my life, Sami and oVe has been the thorn in my side, and tonight, we did it. Nobody, nobody in this life is perfect. We're all human. And it doesn't matter what you say about me it doesn't matter what you call me. I have one of the strongest minds that I've ever known. So, whenever you come for me, you come for all of these people. I am now the standard-bearer of Impact Wrestling. And man or woman, pound for pound, I am one of the best in the world and I am now your World Champion!"

I dont know if this aired. Tessa loosely addresses the controversy. pic.twitter.com/pMMRHlYgYn — Voices of Wrestling (@voiceswrestling) January 13, 2020

A bit from Blanchard's message seemed to be addressing the recent controversy surrounding her. She had recently posted a tweet urging women to support one another. The tweet had garnered responses from several female wrestlers including WWE's Chelsea Green, and Blanchard was accused of being a racist and a bully. Blanchard had responded to Green via a tweet, which can be checked here.