Seth Rollins reacts to WWE putting him in the Fist Fight "without his consent"

Seth Rollins

On last week's edition of Monday Night RAW, Big Show made a shocking return to WWE to team up with Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe, to take on Seth Rollins and Authors of Pain. A 6-Man Tag Team match was announced for the upcoming RAW episode, with an interesting gimmick attached to it. On tonight's RAW, we will witness the first-ever 6-Man Fist Fight in WWE history, featuring the above-mentioned Superstars.

Rollins shared his thoughts on the match in a recent interview. The Monday Night Messiah has stated that he's the best pro-wrestler on the planet, thus also being the best fist fighter on the planet.

The former Universal Champion has now posted a tweet in response to the interview, and it seems like he isn't thrilled about being a part of the match. Rollins said that the higher-ups in WWE put him in the match without his consent, while he wasn't in his senses. Check out the tweet below:

Even though the brass put me in a match without my consent, while I was half conscious, I’ll overcome those odds and continue to set the standard for the best pro wrestling company on Earth. You’re welcome. https://t.co/s07Jwx2YbQ — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) January 12, 2020

With Big Show siding with the babyfaces, and looking at what he is capable of doing with his fist, Rollins and company might have a hard time bagging the victory tonight on RAW. On the other hand, there are many who are speculating that Big Show will turn heel on Joe and Owens, and align himself with Rollins.