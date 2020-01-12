Becky Lynch reacts to AEW star asking WWE to pay her more money

Becky Lynch

As reported earlier, All Elite Wrestling star Shawn Spears recently responded to Becky Lynch's tweet, which rubbished rumors of her signing a new deal with WWE. Lynch added that a new deal is coming up soon. The rumor stated that Lynch had signed a $1 million per year contract with WWE. Spears wasn't thrilled with the number and said that it was too low. He indicated via the tweet that WWE should pay Lynch more.

Lynch has now responded to Spears' tweet, and is hinting that no matter what happens, the new deal she signs will be for a large amount of money. Check out the tweets below:

Whatever happens, it will be for Mansized money. — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) January 11, 2020

2019 was Lynch's year, and there aren't many who will deny the same. Winning the first-ever Women's WrestleMania main event and landing the cover of WWE 2K20 game were just two of several major feats that Lynch bagged last year. "The Man" still gets huge pops from the WWE Universe on a weekly basis and is holding the RAW Women's title belt that she won at WrestleMania 35. It won't be a surprise if Lynch secures a major deal worth a lot of money, considering the fact that she is arguably the most over star in the company at the moment.