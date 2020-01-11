AEW star wants WWE to pay Becky Lynch more money

Becky Lynch

As per a report recently released by Fightful, WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch signed a $1 million per year deal with the promotion. The Man took to Twitter soon after and responded to the tweet, stating that the report is false. Lynch added that she hasn't "signed anything new in years", but a deal is coming up soon.

Interestingly, the response garnered a reply from former WWE Superstar and current All Elite Wrestling star, Shawn Spears. The former Tye Dillinger seemed happy that the report wasn't true, and added that $1 million seems too low. Spears added a hashtag to finish off the tweet, and it looks like he wants WWE to pay Lynch a lot more than $1 million a year. Check out the tweets below:

Good.



That number seems a low anyhow 😏#PayTheMan https://t.co/MBRnoBAmcR — “Mr. Charisma” Shawn Spears (@Perfec10n) January 10, 2020

Spears' reply was met with an incredibly positive response from fans, who agreed with him on the tweet. It wouldn't be a stretch to call Lynch the most over babyface of WWE at the moment. Her mega push kicked off soon after SummerSlam 2018, and culminated at WrestleMania 35, where she won the first-ever Women's main event in the show's history. Lynch went on to land WWE 2K20's cover alongside Roman Reigns, and bagged several other accomplishments. Nine months after she won the RAW Women's title at The Show of Shows, Lynch is still holding the belt.