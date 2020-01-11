Mandy Rose reveals how her WWE ring name was created

Mandy Rose

WWE SmackDown Live Superstar Mandy Rose recently sat down for an interview with Fox News, and discussed a bunch of topics in regards to her professional wrestling career. Rose opened up on how her ring name came into being.

"My real name is Amanda Rose Saccomanno, so a lot of people don’t know that, but Rose is kind of special in my family as my grandma’s name is Rosemary, my mom’s name is Mary Rose, I’m Amanda Rose, my niece is Demi Rose. So it kind of just keeps going in the family. But I was put on ‘Total Divas’ right when I got signed, so before I kind of stepped foot in the ring, I was on ‘Total Divas’ and I went by the name of Mandy, so […] we didn’t really want to change my name after that. It was like everyone knew me as Mandy and even from ‘Tough Enough,’ so we went with Mandy Rose."

Rose was a participant in the sixth season of WWE Tough Enough, where she ended up bagging the second place. After a brief stint in NXT, Rose made her way up to the main roster, forming an alliance named Absolution, with Paige and Sonya Deville. Following Paige's career-ending injury, Rose and Deville remained a tandem. Currently, Rose is involved in an angle with The Heavy Machinery's Otis on SmackDown Live.