WWE News: Kane could break another record at Extreme Rules

Israel Lutete FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 510 // 02 Jul 2018, 10:20 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Could Kane add one more accomplishment to his career?

What's the story?

WWE superstar Kane has been with the WWE for over 20 years, and in those two decades he has had many accomplishments and broken multiple records, including eliminating a total of 43 wrestlers in his combined Royal Rumble matches appearances, being the first person to cash-in the MITB briefcase on the same night, fastest Wrestlemania match, most PPV appearances etc.

Kane is no doubt a future WWE Hall of Famer and a legend. He has held multiple titles including 3 world titles, the Intercontinental championship and tag team championships with various partners. Kane is currently scheduled to team up with Daniel Bryan to face the Bludgeon Brothers for the Smackdown tag team championships at Extreme Rules.

In case you didn't know...

Kane returned to Smackdown Live this past Tuesday night to save his former tag team partner Daniel Bryan from the Bludgeon Brothers, re-uniting Team Hell No in the process.

They are currently the number one contenders for the Smackdown tag team championships at Extreme Rules. If Kane wins the Smackdown tag team championship, he could set another record.

The heart of the matter

Kane isn't finished

If Kane does successfully win the Smackdown tag team championship at Extreme Rules, it will make him the first person to ever win the world tag team championship, WCW tag team championship, (Raw) tag team championship, and Smackdown tag team championship, meaning that Kane has held every tag team championship in WWE.

Kane will be, if not already is, the greatest tag team champion in WWE history. In the past, The Big Red Machine has won tag team gold with various superstars like Mankind, Xpac, The Undertaker, Rob Van Dam, Big Show and Daniel Bryan. If Kane does come out victorious at Extreme Rules, he will have another record in the bag.

What's next?

Kane is currently running for mayor of Knoxville, Tennessee and he could retire if he becomes mayor. Although his future in WWE looks very thin, The Demon isn't ready to leave just yet without a blast.