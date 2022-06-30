Kane wants another WWE Hall of Fame induction

Glenn Jacobs (Kane) recently explained how he and Mark Calaway (The Undertaker) could potentially become two-time WWE Hall of Famers.

The legendary superstars already joined the Hall of Fame in 2021 and 2022, respectively, as singles competitors. However, WWE has been known to induct people again as part of a tag team or faction.

Speaking on “The Bam Show,” Jacobs expressed his desire to receive another induction alongside his iconic Brothers of Destruction tag team partner.

“Man, I hope so,” Jacobs said. “Even though we’re both in the Hall of Fame separately. I think too that we’re inextricably tied together, the characters of Kane and The Undertaker. I think it makes sense. I think it would also be something that the fans would really enjoy because they never get to see us behind the scenes.” [1:05:36-1:06:12]

In 2012, Ric Flair became the first two-time WWE Hall of Famer when The Four Horsemen were inducted into the elite group. Since then, seven other legends have received their second inductions: Booker T, Bret Hart, Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, Sean Waltman, and Shawn Michaels.

How The Undertaker and Vince McMahon helped Kane

Glenn Jacobs performed as Dr. Isaac Yankem, Fake Diesel, and Unabomb in WWE before he became The Big Red Machine in 1997. The demonic gimmick was largely based on his storyline brother, The Undertaker.

The 55-year-old credited The Deadman for being fully invested in making his dark persona a success. He also recalled how Vince McMahon wanted his character to be “cool.”

“A lot of it is the vision, is the character,” Jacobs said. “Vince was right: Kane was cool. He was kinda the evil cool, much like Undertaker… same thing. Also, frankly, Mark, he elevated the character to where it was on the same level as The Undertaker.” [1:06:53-1:07:18]

The Brothers of Destruction won three tag titles together in WWE. They also faced each other as singles competitors dozens of times between 1998 and 2010, including twice at WrestleMania.

