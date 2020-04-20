Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows reveal their next move following WWE release

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

Over the past week, WWE released a total of 30+ Superstars and backstage personnel including Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows.

The Good Brothers had signed with WWE in 2016 and after four years with the promotion, the former RAW Tag Team Champions were let go along with the likes of Rusev, Heath Slater, Sarah Logan, EC3, and Drake Maverick among notable names.

On the latest episode of the Talk'n Shop podcast on MLW Radio, the former Bullet Club pairing addressed their departure and also hinted towards their next potential destination in the world of pro wrestling.

Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows address WWE departure

Over their four-year stint with WWE, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows achieved numerous accomplishments. They captured the RAW Tag Team Championships on two different occasions and also won the accolade for the 'Best Tag Team In The World' at WWE Crown Jewel, last year in Saudi Arabia.

However, after being released, many fans started questioning what's next in store for The Good Brothers and which promotion they are likely to sign.

Discussing the topic on the latest edition of the Talk'n Shop podcast, Gallows stated that it was indeed a crushing day for many superstars in the business who had lost their jobs but the world of pro wrestling will go on. (H/T: SEScoops)

“It was a crushing day in the professional wrestling world. But the professional wrestling world always goes on.”

While Gallows didn't reveal much on what's next in store for him and his tag team partner, he did claim that The Good Brothers will unload once they're ready to get back into the scene.

“Ya gotta wait on that. We ain’t ready yet, but when we are, we’re gonna unload.”

What's next for Anderson and Gallows?

While Gallows and Anderson didn't reveal much about their next destination, the latter has been teasing a potential move back to New Japan Pro Wrestling. He recently took to Twitter and teased the possible return of his 'Machine Gun' moniker.

It is likely that Anderson and Gallows will end up in NJPW once again where they are expected to join the Bullet Club once again. The faction already consists of Jay White, KENTA, El Phantasmo, and the two Bullet Club OGs, Tama Tonga and Bad Luck Fale.