Released WWE Superstar teases NJPW move

Recently released WWE Superstar Karl Anderson has teased a move back to New Japan Pro Wrestling via Twitter.

WWE shook the entire Pro Wrestling industry yesterday by releasing over 30 Superstars and backstage personnel from their contracts due to the financial recession caused by the massive COVID-19 outbreak around the globe.

Since the news broke out, several WWE Superstars have shared their reactions to it on social media and the Superstars who were let go off their contracts also responded via Twitter.

However, one such Superstar who hasn't taken too long in teasing his next move in the world of Professional Wrestling is none other than Karl Anderson.

Karl Anderson made his WWE debut in 2016 when he, along with his long-term tag team partner Luke Gallows, showed up on the Red brand of Monday Night RAW and immediately went on to form The Club with AJ Styles.

Luckily for Anderson and Gallows, the two men were quite familiar with a certain club or two, as prior to signing with WWE, The Good Brothers represented the Bullet Club in New Japan Pro Wrestling and accomplished a notable amount of achievements under the faction.

With that being said, it now seems like Anderson is teasing a move back to the Land of The Rising Sun, as he took to Twitter and teased the return of 'The Machine Gun'.

For those who don't know, Anderson made an everlasting impression during his tenure in Japan under 'The Machine Gun' moniker while he was a part of The BC.

Here is what Anderson posted:

Anderson's former BC stablemate Bad Luck Fale also sent out the following tweet minutes after the clip was posted.

Anderson's tweet could very well point towards the fact that both he and Gallows are possibly on their way back to NJPW. And, although nothing has been confirmed yet, one thing is for sure that it is time for the fans of 'The Machine Gun' to finally rejoice for the return of the Bullet Club OG.