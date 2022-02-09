Did former WWE Superstars Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux 'spoil' possible AEW debut?

Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux may have just spoiled their potential AEW debuts. The couple recently hinted at the possibility of being in attendance in Atlantic City, where the next episode of Dynamite is scheduled to be held.

The duo were released by WWE back in November and are just two of the many names that pro wrestling fans believe will make their AEW debuts.

The two former WWE Superstars were recently videotaped signing autographs, where someone off camera suggested they might be seen in Atlantic City. At first, Kross is seen just playfully staring the camera down, but Scarlett sounded like she was about to ask if that was where the next Dynamite was. Then she stopped herself.

This moment was then followed by Kross laughing uncontrollably, while saying the words "holy sh**" several times. It's more than enough to make fans wonder if they could be headed to AEW. You can check out the clip here.

Isiah vs ? on With a great showing in tonight’s #AEWRampage TNT Title bout @IsiahKassidy has earned a qualifying match for a spot in the Face of the Revolution ladder match with a TNT Title shot at stake! His opponent will debut Wednesday + sign a contract with AEW!Isiah vs ? on #AEWDynamite With a great showing in tonight’s #AEWRampage TNT Title bout @IsiahKassidy has earned a qualifying match for a spot in the Face of the Revolution ladder match with a TNT Title shot at stake! His opponent will debut Wednesday + sign a contract with AEW!Isiah vs ? on #AEWDynamite! https://t.co/298rzWyfe6

It certainly would be interesting to see both of them in AEW, especially considering that they're two of the hottest free agents currently without a promotion.

Karrion Kross had great things to say about Triple H.

Until recently, Kross and Bordeaux were a part of the WWE NXT roster. However, the duo were let go in November, just as the The Herald of Doomsday made his RAW debut.

Despite just three months off since his release, Kross still has good things to say about the people he worked with. He had particularly high praise for his former boss Triple H, referring to him as a 'natural leader'.

There were rumors that the former NXT Champion could make a shocking return to WWE, but at this point, only time will tell what exactly Killer Kross has planned.

