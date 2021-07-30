Karrion Kross addresses WWE RAW debut loss in Instagram post

Karrion Kross says he is looking forward to the future after appearing on both WWE RAW and NXT for the last two weeks.

The NXT Champion surprisingly lost his main-roster debut against Jeff Hardy on the July 19 episode of RAW. On this week’s episode, he bounced back from the loss by defeating former NXT rival Keith Lee.

Writing on Instagram, Kross said he once told his on-screen manager and real-life girlfriend, Scarlett, that he wanted to appear on both RAW and NXT. Contrary to what critics of his loss against Hardy might think, the new RAW star added that he has had a “pretty awesome” month.

The manner of Kross’ defeat to Hardy has been a topic of debate amongst WWE fans for the last 11 days. The 36-year-old began the match by hitting Hardy with a series of power moves before the WWE veteran turned things around. In the end, Hardy rolled Kross up for a pinfall and the match lasted just 100 seconds.

Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp reported that Hardy was supposed to defeat Kross in a rematch on this week’s RAW. However, due to Hardy’s positive COVID-19 test, Kross defeated Lee instead.

Karrion Kross also has an important NXT storyline right now

Samoa Joe and Karrion Kross

WWE stars including Asuka and Paige have had to relinquish their titles in the past after moving from NXT to RAW. In Karrion Kross’ case, it does not look like he will be forced to give up his title any time soon.

The NXT Champion is set to defend his title against Samoa Joe at NXT TakeOver 36 on August 22, one day after WWE SummerSlam.

It's official!@SamoaJoe is BACK to in-ring competition and has his sights firmly set on @WWEKarrionKross and the #WWENXT Title! pic.twitter.com/t4aSMS5rDe — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 28, 2021

On this week’s episode of NXT, Samoa Joe formally resigned from his position as a special enforcer for William Regal. The NXT General Manager, who suffered an attack at the hands of Kross last week, then granted Joe a match for the NXT Championship.

