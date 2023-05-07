Karrion Kross can restore his lost momentum and credibility only by going after 37-year-old WWE star

Karrion Kross was one of the most shocking names that made their return to WWE under the new regime. The Herald of Doomsday showed a lot of promise in his second run. However, it hasn't worked out for the best for Kross, as he has been on a losing streak on the blue brand.

The only way that The Herald of Doomsday can restore his lost momentum and credibility on the main roster is to go after the first superstar that he teased to have a feud in the near future, which is the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns.

Earlier this year, Karrion Kross went on a losing streak as he failed to seize the opportunity on numerous occasions. From losing number one contender matches to getting pinned by Shinsuke Nakamura before WWE Backlash, Kross' momentum has taken a hit on the blue brand.

Apart from getting a handful of victories over Madcap Moss, Kross has also lost the sheer dominant presence he once had after his return to the company. The only way to restore Kross to the main roster rather than sending him back to NXT would be a feud for the championship against Roman Reigns.

Why should Roman Reigns feud with Karrion Kross on WWE SmackDown?

Last year, Karrion Kross returned and targeted Roman Reigns. Meanwhile, he went on to have a brief feud with Drew McIntyre, where the two exchanged victories over each other. After his feud with the Scottish Warrior, Kross has ascended downwards.

Moreover, Roman Reigns is running out of opponents to face on the blue brand. After the draft, new names have showed up, but not all can get him through 2023 before his eventual showdown with Cody Rhodes at next year's WrestleMania. A feud with the Herald of Doomsday would be fresh and will benefit both men.

Karrion Kross and Scarlett can slowly make their way to The Tribal Chief by systematically eliminating every member of The Bloodline before the eventual title match. A bout between the two should most likely happen near the end of the year, and the horror elements from Kross' character can play a part as well.

The Herald of Doomsday is an excellent worker and possesses every tool to become a top star in the company. However, the number of losses and sporadic appearances have hurt the rising superstar. It would be best for the two men to finally begin their feud on the blue brand post-SummerSlam.

Would you like to see Karrion Kross vs. Roman Reigns by the end of the year? Sound off in the comment section below.

