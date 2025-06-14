Karrion Kross to quit WWE in frustration & bury the management with his pipebomb? Exploring the possibility

Karrion Kross has seen a massive rise in popularity since his rant from a podcast at WrestleMania 41 week went viral. The WWE Universe has been urging for the former NXT Champion to get the push he deserves. However, it appears the Stamford-based promotion is still overlooking him, as he was snubbed from the Money in the Bank ladder match and the King of the Ring 2025 tournament.

WWE’s next big PLE is the 2025 Night of Champions. The Triple H-led creative team has been working hard to craft a perfect lineup. The main attractions for the event are the King and Queen of the Ring Tournament final matches. One spot in the tournament was left unannounced, and fans were rallying for Karrion Kross to be the mystery entrant. However, Adam Pearce announced Jey Uso as the final entrant in the bracket, eliminating Kross from the conversation.

Following Kross being snubbed from the tournament, fans flooded the comments section of Adam Pearce's post with references to Kross and criticized WWE for skipping him despite the recent hype around him.

In a shocking twist, Karrion Kross might go off on WWE, hijacking a segment on RAW and delivering his version of a pipebomb. As part of his verbal tirade, he might bury the management much like his viral rant, and end up quitting WWE in kayfabe.

Interestingly, reports suggest that his contract is expiring this summer, and the Stamford-based promotion could create a R-Truth-like buzz for the former NXT Champion and eventually bring him back with a rebellious persona, elevating him to the main-event picture.

The angle above is merely a speculation on the basis of the current storyline in the promotion, and nothing has been confirmed.

Former WWE employee tips Karrion Kross to leave the company

Fans were left shocked when Karrion Kross was left out of the 2025 Money in the Bank ladder match. While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s BroDown, ex-WWE writer Vince Russo also expressed his frustration and tipped Kross to leave the Stamford-based promotion once his contract expires this summer.

“I gotta tell ya, man, if I’m Kross, I’m letting the contract expire because this dude could make a fortune on the open market,” Russo said.

It will be interesting to see how Karrion Kross reacts to being left out of the King of the Ring 2025 tournament despite the massive fan support he has been receiving.

