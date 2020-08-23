Karrion Kross reportedly suffers serious injury in NXT TakeOver: XXX main event; Triple H shares backstage update

In the main event of the recently concluded NXT TakeOver: XXX, WWE Superstar and new NXT Champion Karrion Kross reportedly sustained a career-threatening injury. Following the event, Triple H confirmed that he separated his shoulder during the match and shared the backstage update on his health.

Karrion Kross, who is currently one of the most over Superstars in NXT, has had a fantastic run on the Black and Gold brand than quickly got him into the title picture. However, his injury tonight could still jeopardise that flow. That said, Karrion Kross did a commendable job of carrying on with the match, and Triple H heaped praises for the newly crowned NXT Champion.

Update on Karrion Kross' injury, Triple H shares details

During the media call, Triple H was asked if Karrion Kross is just good at selling or if he genuinely sustained an injury. Unfortunately, Triple H leaned towards the second option and said that the medical team are set to conduct an MRI. He also said that Kross wanted to continue despite sustaining the injury mid-match and it ended in a bittersweet moment for all those who were involved. Here's what Triple H had to say,

"As good as he is at his job, I wish I could say that he is really good at his job. I really wish I could say that. I am going to have to find out with the MRI and everything. It looks like he separated his shoulder. Somewhere in that match, I knew he was hurt, but he wanted to continue. The medical team was watching him continue with the match, and they felt like he has separated his shoulder. He is tough, man. There's not much more to say about that. To go through that with Keith Lee, who is a big boy. And you know, when your shoulder is separated, it is not easy to back and forth, but he got through it. It is bittersweet. I know he was ecstatic in the moment and he is excited in the moment because it is a dream come true for both him and Scarlett."

Triple H further went on to say that both Karrion Kross and Scarlett have worked hard to reach this point in their career. However, no one has control over such things, and Triple H admitted that his heart breaks for the emerging Superstar. However, he also asserted that no matter what, they will get through the tough situation.

"They have both worked very hard in their career to get to this moment. And I can tell you honestly because he and I have had that conversation. They have been waiting for this moment, but then you get to the moment and then there is certain uncertainty, something happens. My heart breaks for him. We will see where he is at. Right now, he is cooling off in the back. And as soon as we can get the MRI, we can see what needs to be done. Hopefully, it's not too crazy, and we can figure out how to work around it or work through it."

"On one hand, congratulations to him on an epic beginning and he has just delivered on every level to get to this point. And to have it sort of derailed in the middle when he really... like this was the moment when for him, all the build-up and the hype was there, and he wanted to show that he can deliver. But whatever happens, we will get through it."

Apart from these revelations Triple H, no other details about Kross' injury has been shared. However, we expect an update as soon as Kross undergoes the medical tests. Triple H seems confident on making through the tough time if Kross is seriously injured, but we hope that it is not something that will completely derail his progress on NXT.