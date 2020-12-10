Karrion Kross returns on NXT and takes out Damian Priest

Karrion Kross made a surprise return on tonight's episode of WWE NXT. He took out Damian Priest after the latter made some unsavory remarks towards him earlier in the show. "The Herald of Doomsday" attacked Priest from behind and put him through a table courtesy of the Last Ride powerbomb.

Karrion Kross has not been seen on WWE television since he legitimately injured his shoulder in a fierce match against Keith Lee at NXT TakeOver: XXX. There, he defeated Lee to win the NXT Championship. He then had to relinquish the NXT Championship on the following episode of NXT. Before he left, he promised that he would return to the black-and-gold brand to reclaim the title.

Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux return on NXT

Earlier in the show, Karrion Kross' valet, Scarlett made an appearance and confronted the current NXT Champion, Finn Balor. He addressed potential challengers like Priest, who also talked trash about the former champion. Balor jokingly asked if Karrion Kross lets Scarlett do all the work. Balor declared that he's ready whenever his predecessor decides to step up.

Later in the night, Priest showed up again to confront NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano. He was bragging in the ring after he won the title for the third time at NXT TakeOver: WarGames last Sunday. But then Karrion Kross attacked his new rival from behind as payback for insulting him earlier in the show.

Karrion Kross did not say anything following his attack. He just made his exit to the parking lot and drove off into the night in his car. It should be noted that an ominous vignette also aired at NXT TakeOver: WarGames which suggested that he might be returning soon. It turns out that the teaser was for the very next episode of NXT.