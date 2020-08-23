SummerSlam weekend kicked off with an eventful NXT TakeOver XXX pre-show that saw Breezango defeat Legado del Fantasma and Lorcan & Burch to become No.1 contenders for the NXT Tag Team Championships. NXT TakeOver XXX began with Finn Balor coming out to face Timothy Thatcher.

Finn Balor vs. Timothy Thatcher

A great match to kick off the show

The two Superstars were exchanging holds early in the match and Balor was caught in a front face lock before he sent Thatcher over to ropes to the outside. Thatcher locked in the Bow and Arrow submission but Balor got out of it at TakeOver XXX.

Balor managed to stay in control and hit an abdominal stretch before hitting the Coupe de Grace but he missed. Thatcher locked in a single leg crab and Balor managed to reach the ropes. The two traded kicks before Thatcher hit a German Suplex on Balor.

Thatcher went for an ankle lock but Finn rolled him onto his back and nailed him with a double stomp onto his chest. Balor followed it up with the Coupe de Grace and hit the 1916 DDT and finished off Thatcher in the opening match of NXT TakeOver XXX.

Result: Finn Balor def. Timothy Thatcher

What a way to kick off #NXTTakeOver: XXX!



An absolute HARD-HITTING battle between two of #WWENXT's finest...Timothy Thatcher & @FinnBalor! pic.twitter.com/KZMwRHdyDV — WWE (@WWE) August 22, 2020

Match rating: B

Cameron Grimes vs. Damian Priest vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Bronson Reed vs. Velveteen Dream - Ladder Match for the NXT North American Championship

It's a DEMOLITION DERBY between 5 #WWENXT competitors at #NXTTakeOver: XXX as the #NATitle is on the line in a #LadderMatch! pic.twitter.com/XeJ9QKRMuo — WWE (@WWE) August 22, 2020

The Superstars attacked each other right from the bell and Velveteen hit a Famouser on Gargano before clearing the ring. Dream was getting a ladder but Grimes took him out before he and Gargano fought over a ladder.

Priest and Dream set up two ladders and Grimes took them both out before being taken out by Bronson. Reed was dominating after hitting a senton on both Gargano and Dream using a ladder.

Gargano tried climbing the ladder before teaming up with Dream and Grimes for a moment. Gargano turned on Dream before they all went into the corner with ladders and Reed tossed himself onto them at TakeOver XXX.