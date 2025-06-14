Karrion Kross robbed? 3 reasons Jey Uso as mystery entrant for WWE King of the Ring 2025 was a MISTAKE

Jey Uso lost his WWE Heavyweight Championship on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW to Gunther, who choked him out with his signature Sleeper Hold, serving as a perfect shocker.

The Main Event Uso is not going to slow down and is already looking to get his position at the top, as RAW General Manager Adam Pearce announced the Yeet Master as the mystery opponent for the King of the Ring Tournament.

On the upcoming edition of RAW, Jey Uso, Sheamus, Rusev, and Bronson Reed will lock horns in a Fatal Four-Way qualifying match. The winner will advance to the semifinal of the tournament.

In this article, we look at the three reasons why Jey Uso competing in the 2025 King of the Ring Tournament was a mistake:

#3. Jey Uso didn’t need to compete in KOTR to get a title shot

The Yeet Master held the World Heavyweight Championship for 51 days. Additionally, his title loss at Monday Night RAW was controversial as it ended with a TKO after Uso passed out.

Jey could ask for an instant rematch, as he didn’t technically lose his championship via pinfall or submission. He doesn’t need to enter the King of the Ring 2025 tournament to get a spot for a title rematch at SummerSlam 2025.

#2. The Usos reunion

While Wyatt Sicks' return had raised the interest in SmackDown's tag team division, the RAW tag team division has been stale for a long time and needs something new to add excitement.

Following Jey's world title loss, there were rumors that the Stamford-based promotion has been looking to get the USOS back as a tag team.

The Usos reunion as a tag team would change the entire trajectory of the tag division. Additionally, Jey and Jimmy could join the Bloodline saga as well. And help Jacob Fatu against Solo Sikoa and JC Mateo.

#3. Karrion Kross was robbed

WWE, for months, has overlooked former NXT Champion Karrion Kross. Fans have been behind him and want the company to give him the push he deserves.

Fans wanted Kross in the 2025 Money in the Bank ladder match, but he didn’t even get to the qualifier round, which garnered massive heat from the spectators.

Following Kross’s MITB snub, fans rallied for him to compete at KOTR 2025 and enter as the mystery opponent. However, Jey Uso took the last spot. Fans hijacked Adam Pearce's announcement video on X/Twitter, expressing their disapproval of Karrion getting robbed once again. This might even bring heat to Jey Uso, which is not good for his babyface gimmick.

