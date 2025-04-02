Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux to leave WWE following contract expiry and join AEW? Potential hint explored

Karrion Kross and Scarlett have been doing a brilliant job playing mind games with several WWE Superstars. The two have become a popular act but are seemingly set to miss WrestleMania 41 because of their absence from TV lately.

Ad

Not only that, but there is a possibility that both RAW stars leave the Stamford-based company after their rumored contract expiry and then join AEW to take their career paths forward. There have been reports of their contracts expiring in the summer, without an exact date being revealed.

Further, Kross has changed his profile name on Twitter/X from Karrion Kross to his real name, Kevin Robert Kesar, which is usually the case when a star's stint in the company has ended. With the rumors heating up, it is possible that Scarlett and Kross end their time in WWE this year.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, given that there are still a few months left, WWE could showcase them in an intriguing rivalry to use the momentum they have and the connection they have made with the fans. The WWE Universe will now have to wait and see what happens when the contracts of Kross and Scarett expire.

Karrion Kross was given an opportunity to wrestle in AEW before

According to a recent report, Karrion Kross was offered the opportunity to wrestle in AEW following his WWE release in 2021. The report notes that Tony Khan offered Kross a one-off match rather than a full contract, but the veteran rejected the offer for reasons unknown.

Ad

All Elite Wrestling was at its peak around that time, and the roster was just as stacked as it is today. Kross has not spoken on the subject, so his reasons for rejecting the offer are currently unknown.

It is still uncertain if Kross will join AEW or re-sign with WWE later this year. Time will tell what Kross and his wife Scarlett have planned for their future in the industry.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback