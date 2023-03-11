Karrion Kross sends a warning to former world champion ahead of WWE SmackDown

Former NXT Champion Karrion Kross has put former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre on notice ahead of tonight's SmackDown.

A Fatal 5-Way match will be held tonight on the blue brand to determine the number-one contender for the Intercontinental Championship. Karrion Kross, Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, Xavier Woods, and LA Knight will compete in the match.

The winner of the Fatal 5-Way Intercontinental Championship Qualifying Match will face Gunther at WrestleMania 39.

Since The Doom Walker returned to WWE last year, he and McIntyre have started on the wrong footing. Kross' first feud on his return was with The Scottish Warrior.

The former world champion eliminated The Doom Walker at the Royal Rumble 2023. He cost Kross an opportunity to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

Ahead of tonight's SmackDown, Kross sent a solid message to cost Drew McIntyre the opportunity for the Intercontinental Champion.

"I'm tired of you taking things away from me. You're the only one that seems to be able to be very good at doing that. Tonight I'm going to take something very special away from you. TICK TOCK!" Kross said. [0:26 - 0:39]

In 2022, Kross defeated Drew at Extreme Rules, and then the latter defeated the former NXT Champion in a Steel Cage match at Crown Jewel.

