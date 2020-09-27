Kay Lee Ray discusses Shawn Michaels being "the dad of NXT UK"

Current NXT UK Women's Champion Kay Lee Ray has opened up about her relationship with key NXT executives Triple H and Shawn Michaels.

Triple H is the founder and executive producer of both NXT and NXT UK. However, Shawn Michaels is credited with overseeing the NXT UK brand and is largely responsible for every NXT UK taping.

During a recent interview with TalkSPORT, Kay Lee Ray revealed why Shawn Michaels is "the dad of NXT UK" in her eyes:

"It still sounds weird when you say it back to me [that Triple H and Shawn Michaels are fans of her]. At the tapings, Shawn was the voice of god with his voice over the monitor. For a moment, you forgot like oh my god, they’re watching us. But then you do something and you hear them [laughs]. To be trusted and be put in the position I am is incredible. It still doesn’t really hit home that Shawn Michaels is the dad of NXT UK really! It means a lot."

.@ShawnMichaels is ready for tonight’s special edition of #NXTUK...are you?!



Relive the match that built the brand tonight on the @WWENetwork at 8pm UK! pic.twitter.com/vmJxmSA2pY — NXT UK (@NXTUK) June 18, 2020

Continuing to discuss the recent relaunch of the NXT UK brand, based out of BT Sport Studios in London, England, Kay Lee Ray suggested that the recent NXT UK tapings could be the best the brand has produced yet. The current NXT UK Women's Champion admitted that she couldn't wait for the fans to see all of the episodes when they air:

"I would say it’s pretty close. We were all really excited to get going again and we were all buzzing. I’m very excited for everyone to see it."

Kay Lee Ray on representing NXT UK at War Games, Survivor Series and Worlds Collide

Discussing her career to date with NXT UK, Kay Lee Ray reflected on the monumental 2019 that she had as member of the black and gold brand.

In 2019 alone, Kay Lee Ray captured the NXT UK Women's Championship, competed in the first ever female War Games match, represented NXT UK at the Worlds Collide pay-per-view and represented NXT at Survivor Series against RAW and SmackDown.

The NXT UK Women's Champion revealed that she enjoyed all of those huge opportunities. But, she did not know about them with a lot of time to prepare:

"I really loved all of those opportunities I was given, but I didn’t really know about them with a lot of time in advance. It’s just a case of ‘do you want to do this? Let’s do this – let’s go!’ And I am more then ready to pick that back up again anytime that they fancy it. Anytime we’re allowed to go over to America, that would be a good thing."

