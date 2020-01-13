Kay Lee Ray wants Champion vs Champion Match with Becky Lynch [Exclusive]

I spoke with Kay Lee Ray in April 2019 ahead of her official NXT UK debut, where the Johnstone-born Superstar told myself that she wanted a match with Becky Lynch. Well, ahead of her successful title defence at NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II, I asked KLR if that match was still high on her wish list!Kay Lee Ray has confirmed to Sportskeeda that she wants a match with RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch!

Last time I spoke with you, just before you debuted, you said your dream opponent was Becky Lynch. Is that still a match you're looking for

Oh, yes. 100%! I think we keep getting tagged in these Champions of WWE, and as far as I'm aware, it's only me and Becky that's stayed the same.

If she wants to do a wee Title vs Title. I'd be more than happy with that, but I know the powers that be might not be happy with me saying that - but, yeah, I'd definitely be up for wrestling Becky.

Thank you to Kay Lee Ray for taking the time to chat with us.

