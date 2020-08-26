Keith Lee addresses his new theme music and wrestling gear

On Monday Night RAW, Keith Lee made his official debut for the brand. The first-ever NXT Champ-Champ (NXT & North American) stepped up to Randy Orton, who had laid out Drew McIntyre earlier in the night with a surprise attack.

Keith Lee challenged Orton to a match, which he'd get later on in the night. Lee has been one of the most exciting Superstars in all of WWE over the past year, and the WWE Universe was overwhelmed to see him make it to Monday nights.

However, things were amiss when they noticed his theme music.Though it initially started out with the classic "Oh Bask in His Glory" it would quickly transition to a generic, seemingly quickly thrown together rock track. Fans were highly upset, as it was one of the many things that made Lee unique.

After all, Keith Lee rapped his own song. It was something that genuinely hyped up fans when we were still able to go to shows, as they'd sing and chant along throughout his entrance.

It wasn't just his music, though, as fans also noticed his new ring gear, seemingly hiding his figure which, again, was part of the reason people loved him. A man that size able to leap and fly the way he does is incredible. The WWE probably weren't expecting such a negative reaction.

Wresling Twitter has been in an uproar since the new theme was heard on Monday Night RAW. Now, the man himself has addressed the situation.

Keith Lee states that he'll sort things out

On Twitter, Keith Lee spoke to his fans. In a short tweet, Lee asked his followers to "leave it be" for the time being.

Music is out of my hands.



Period.



Leave it be. I'll sort it out later. — Dutiful Lee (@RealKeithLee) August 25, 2020

As far as the gear, Lee also spoke on that.

Leave it be and have some patience. Take a deep breath. It's going to be okay. I promise. Let ME handle that stuff. https://t.co/85jUeFT9AP — Dutiful Lee (@RealKeithLee) August 26, 2020

Of course I don't *have* to. I don't owe anyone an explanation. It is simply my way of showing respect to the people who have supported me.



I don't want people caught up on small things when what *should* be acknowledged is on my DEBUT, I mixed it up with Orton. WAY bigger deal https://t.co/abbK0Et9Dv — Dutiful Lee (@RealKeithLee) August 26, 2020

Simple enough. Keith Lee has promised that he'll take care of it. It's time for the fans to listen to the Limitless One.

As for now, Lee surely wants the WWE Universe to bask in his glory and cheer him on when he faces Randy Orton at Payback this week.