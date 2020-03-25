Keith Lee gives huge endorsement of up-and-coming WWE Superstar

Which young star has caught the eye of the powerhouse that is Keith Lee?

The NXT North American Champion has given a massive thumbs-up.

North American Champion Keith Lee

Approval is a huge thing in the massive, expansive world of WWE – so getting a glowing recommendation is no small thing.

With so many men and women active on RAW and SmackDown each and every week, and so many young and up-and-coming talents progressing through NXT, NXT UK and 205 Live, it’s no doubt that WWE’s rosters are so packed.

And that’s all without giving a nod towards all the performers who are training week in, week out at the WWE Performance Centre as they bid to become the industry’s next top star.

Just how do you stand out in that crowd and make a name for yourself, then? It appears that one star has turned one influential head at least, in the form of veteran Keith Lee, the NXT North American Champion.

The 35-year-old former Ring of Honor and Evolve star is such a towering, powerhouse of a presence that any endorsement from him is sure to go some way.

The breakthrough star in question is Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott, who linked up with WWE just last year but has gone on to feature extensively on both NXT and 205 Live since, challenging for the WWE NXT Cruiserweight title and putting in eye-catching performances along the way.

Lee admitted it was borderline “unfair” to have to single out talent that excites him, but he couldn’t resist a glowing nod in the 29-year-old’s direction in a Q&A with WWE UK.

He said:

“I’d say that guys like ‘Swerve’ are very exciting to watch. I love his nature; there are times when I see some of him in myself, and I see some of me in him, just in his body language and level of confidence. This boy is just so smooth, and so dynamic when it comes to in-ring work.”

Scott’s last outing came with a victory over Oney Lorcan on the 20 March episode of 205 Live.