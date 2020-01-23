Keith Lee reacts after winning the NXT North American title

Keith Lee posing with Triple H after winning the NXT North American title

On tonight's episode of WWE NXT, Keith Lee defeated Roderick Strong in the main event to become the new NXT North American Champion. After the show went off the air, The Limitless Superstar reacted to winning the North American Championship in an energetic backstage interview.

What did Keith Lee say?

The backstage interviewer congratulated Keith Lee on becoming the new NXT North American Champion and noted the way how he overcame the odds to fend off a very determined Undisputed Era who were interfering in his match with The Messiah of the Backbreaker to eventually win and cap off a "whirlwind couple of months."

Lee took objection to that statement and pointed out how four men tried to take down a "limitless specimen" like him but failed. He said that all it takes is an opportunity and that he's not capping off, he's just getting started.

You see, now, there was a great end to 2019. A fantastic beginning to the year 2020 but we don't stop here. Every day is a grind, every day we become better than the day before. This is the beginning of what could possibly become the most prestigious champion in all of WWE. Because now, the NXT North American Championship is also like me...limitless.

Lee finished off his interview by making the above statement where he specified that 2019 was great and that 2020 began for him in a fantastic way he won't stop there. He suggested that he could possibly become the most prestigious champion in all of WWE.