Keith Lee reportedly to lend vocals for his new WWE theme song

Fans who have followed Keith Lee even as recently as his WWE NXT stint were certainly enthused when he arrived on RAW nearly two months ago.

The WWE Universe was also thrilled he was positioned to be involved in the main event feud between WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton. However, when he made his way to the ring on the night of his RAW debut, something seemed off.

New ring attire and entrance theme for Keith Lee during his RAW debut

While Lee was adorned in new ring gear that was extremely different from what he would normally wear during his NXT stint, this wasn't the most glaring change.

Jump to the 1:20 mark on the video and you can hear the new theme song that was used by Lee during RAW debut.

The theme he had been using in NXT, known as Limitless, is given below.

While fans were clearly not thrilled with the changes made to Lee's presentation, The Limitless One assured everyone that he had everything under control.

Music is out of my hands.



Period.



Leave it be. I'll sort it out later. — Massive Lee (@RealKeithLee) August 25, 2020

According to a new report from PWInsider (and an h/t to 411Mania), not only is a new version of Keith Lee's entrance theme being recorded in New York City, but The Limitless One will be lending his vocals is there to lend his vocals for it as well.

Now, when you listen to Keith Lee's NXT theme, his voice can clearly be heard throughout the song. There's no reason to think that Lee is about to pull a Shawn Michaels and sing the entire theme song. However, it's a good sign considering that it was an element in his original tune.

Lee isn't booked for a match during this weekend's Hell in a Cell PPV, so unless he makes a surprise appearance, the earliest we'll probably hear this new tune will be the Monday Night RAW following the PPV.