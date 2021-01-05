Keith Lee reveals his dream WWE opponents

In a recent interview with Graham Matthews of Bleacher Report, Keith Lee opened up about who he would like to face in WWE. Since his call up to RAW in August 2020, the WWE Superstar has faced many big stars, including Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and current WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

Keith Lee discussed facing Brock Lesnar, who he faced briefly in the 2020 Royal Rumble. The former NXT Champion said The Beast Incarnate would be at the top of the list.

"I think Brock Lesnar has to be at the top of the list based on the people. Obviously, there's been some inconclusive things with Brock and with Roman, and those are two things I know they want."

Lee also discussed facing two stars of the current WWE SmackDown roster.

"If I could have a knockdown, drag-out battle with Cesaro, that is one thing that I want. There's other guys. I'd be honored to battle it out with Shinsuke Nakamura, but I want the handcuffs off. I know what these guys are capable of when they can cut loose. I want the battles that are top tier at all times."

Keith Lee also discussed his first meeting with a Hall of Famer

During the interview, Keith Lee revealed that he met WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg during WrestleMania in 2018. He recalled the incident, saying:

"I was hanging out with some friends and a group of fans were hanging around us and Goldberg comes walking down the street. One of the fans was like, 'Goldberg!' He stops, and he's a very intense guy. So, he's like staring a hole in this dude. This man does not flinch. The fan goes, 'You see this man right here? He's Keith Lee and he's going to come to the WWE and beat you one day.'"

He continued, explaining what the unexpected interaction had meant to him.

"He grins a little and says, 'Whenever you get there, change nothing about you.' Which to me meant he has an idea of who I am and I'm like, 'Wait, what?' And then he shook my hand and just kept walking. That was super unexpected. Goldberg holds a little special place in my heart just because of that.”

Would you like to see Keith Lee face Brock Lesnar or Goldberg at some point down the line? Sound off in the comments?