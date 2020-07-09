Keith Lee reveals why he wants to face Drew McIntyre

Keith Lee has big dreams and he isn't shying away from sharing them.

He revealed that he would love a chance to face Drew McIntyre in WWE.

Keith Lee vs Drew McIntyre? Take my money.

WWE Superstar Keith Lee ended Adam Cole's historic NXT Championship reign on this week's main event of The Great American Bash. The Moment Maker of NXT now has two titles -- the NXT Championship and the North American Championship.

While the results of this match between Keith Lee and Adam Cole was already leaked, the fans still tuned in as they were curious to see how it would all turn out. It is safe to say that they were not disappointed as Adam Cole and Keith Lee pushed each other to their limits that led to a gruelling encounter between both the Superstars in a 'Winner Takes All' match.

While Keith Lee is now a double champion in WWE, his aspirations to square off against other title-holders in the company are equally interesting. During his recent appearance on WWE's The Bump, Keith Lee was asked if he could see himself facing Drew McIntyre in the future.

Keith Lee responded by saying that he absolutely sees himself squaring against the WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre. The Moment Maker noted that he has never faced the Scottish Psychopath in a Single's match and he would like a chance to battle it out against a super athlete.

Here's what Keith Lee had to say about facing Drew McIntyre:

"Absolutely. Drew McIntyre is someone that I've never had a singles match with, but I guarantee you this: he would like to have one with me, because I ran him out of Evolve, and I ran him out of NXT. I would like to make that idea into a match. I think the WWE Universe would enjoy it because he's a super athlete, he's not normal. Competitively speaking, this [idea] makes my blood boil." (h/t WrestlingINC)

What's next for Keith Lee in NXT?

After winning the NXT Championship, Keith Lee is now expected to be on double duty as he will look to defend both his titles on the Black and Gold brand. There are several interesting challenges that can come his way. In the coming weeks, we will see Lee defending his NXT Championship against the top Superstars in NXT including Johnny Gargano Tommaso Ciampa, and Finn Balor.

As for his NXT North American Championship, Keith Lee will have to look out for the upper mid-card talents in NXT as well as the rising Superstars. It will be interesting t see how dominantly he is booked with two titles wrapped around him.