Keith Lee shares his experience of facing Brock Lesnar at WWE Royal Rumble

The NXT North American Champion almost eliminated Lesnar from the match.

Keith Lee was one of the 13 Superstars eliminated by Brock Lesnar.

Royal Rumble 2020

We are only a few days away from WrestleMania 36 and one of the major highlights of that event is going to be the WWE Championship battle between Brock Lesnar and Drew McIntyre. Both of them competed in this year's 30-man Royal Rumble match, which was eventually won by The Scottish Psychopath.

Although McIntyre emerged as the victor, Brock Lesnar also had an impressive showing at the Royal Rumble match as he eliminated 13 Superstars. The reigning NXT North American Champion Keith Lee was one of those 13 wrestlers who faced the wrath of The Beast Incarnate.

The Limitless One couldn't eliminate the WWE Champion from the Royal Rumble match but he did give him a tough fight. As witnessed by the WWE Universe, even Brock Lesnar was surprised by Lee's performance.

In a recent Q&A with WWE UK, the NXT North American Champion opened up about his experience of facing Brock Lesnar. He stated,

In that moment it felt like that was where I was supposed to be… Even though I feel like, it was slightly unexpected the reaction that I got from 42,000 people. They really wanted Keith Lee to show out…They got something special in my opinion… Maybe in the future, there is a chance that there is Keith Lee versus Brock Lesnar in a one on one match. I feel like I’m one of the few that can go toe to toe with him… Hopefully, that can come to fruition.

Their brief confrontation at Royal Rumble showcased that Keith Lee has what it takes to square off with The Beast Incarnate. It will be really interesting to see who gets the upper hand when they go against each other in a singles match.