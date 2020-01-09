Keith Lee sounds off after becoming the No. 1 contender for the NXT North American Championship

Keith Lee became the No. 1 contender for the NXT North American title

This week's episode of WWE NXT featured the main event Fatal 4-Way match where the winner would receive the opportunity to become the No. 1 contender to Roderick Strong's NXT North American Championship.

The match featured Keith Lee, Dominik Dijakovic, Cameron Grimes, and Damian Priest and The Limitless One pinned Grimes to earn the title opportunity. After his win, Lee was interviewed backstage where he was asked how much of a threat he posed to Strong's championship reign.

Keith Lee is confident

The Limitless One was amped up after his win and he expressed his frustration over not getting the opportunity to face Strong for the North American Championship soon enough even though he has pinned him before. Lee said that to prove himself further, he has to beat someone else in order to get to the person he has beaten before.

Well now, that wait is over. Now, I've pinned him, I've pinned the next person and he is going to be the next person that I pin in the future and I will tell you this. My confidence level is just like me! Limitless!

Lee concluded his statement with the above sentence by saying that his confidence level is limitless just like him. Lee will take on Roderick Strong on January 22 and it remains to be seen if the NXT Universe will bask in the glory of a new North American Champion.