Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks mock AEW and WWE NXT Wednesday Night Wars

It was only a matter of time!

Well, it was probably in the works, but it looks like The Elite decided to mock the ongoing "war" between NXT and AEW. The only surprising thing about this was that it wasn't done earlier on Being The Elite.

Moreover, The Elite took direct shots at the "This Is A Marathon, Not A One-Night Sprint" comments that WWE put out in a press release when AEW Dynamite debuted to big ratings. So, it makes sense that The Young Bucks were sprinting with each other in the opening scenes of Being The Elite Episode 182.

From the looks of it, Matt Jackson was AEW while Nick Jackson was NXT. Nick races past his brother when Nick catches his chest and falls to the ground. Kenny Omega tries to get him back on track. Nick laments that he won the first 7 laps and that Nick zipped past him. He also insinuates that he is now dying, but Kenny Omega is able to get him back on his feet. He says,

"This is not a Sprint, this is a marathon. You pick yourself up and you continue this race...this is a ...WAR."

The segment is set up to takes shots at the fact that NXT beat AEW in the ratings for two weeks. For the most part, the shows are getting the same audience and they're basically neck and neck. It will be interesting how things pan out going forward in the months to come.