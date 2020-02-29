Kenny Omega calls his former rival the modern-day version of Ric Flair

Ric Flair (left) is one of the legends of the business

Over the years, Kenny Omega and Kazuchika Okada have shared a historic rivalry in New Japan Pro Wrestling and the two men have squared off in some of the most monumental matches NJPW has ever produced.

While speaking to Bleacher Report recently, Omega compared his former arch-rival to WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, claiming that the current IWGP Heavyweight Champion reminds him of 'The Nature Boy'.

Omega calls Okada the modern-day Ric Flair

Omega and Okada had previously faced each other on four different occasions with the former leading the series by the scoreline of 2-1. Prior to his arrival in AEW, Omega had also beaten 'The Rainmaker' to win the IWGP Heavyweight Championship in a match that lasted over 60 minutes.

With such a prestigious history between the two of them, Omega has now compared Okada to Flair, as the reigning AEW Tag Team Champion stated that Okada is known for bringing the best out of his opponents, something that Flair was also known for back in the day.

"A lot of wrestling historians and purists will go to bat and say that [Ric] Flair was the greatest of all time because he was so successful for a period of years. The same goes for [Kazuchika] Okada, who's almost the modern-day Ric Flair. They have a very patterned main event style, but it's very successful. They bring out the best in almost every opponent."

What's next for Kenny Omega?

Omega will be defending the AEW Tag Team Championship alongside his partner Hangman Page against The Young Bucks on this weekend's AEW Revolution.

