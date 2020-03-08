Kenny Omega injured; former WWE Superstar wants to be Hangman Page's mystery partner on AEW Dynamite

Who will fill in for Kenny Omega on AEW Dynamite? (Pic Source: AEW Twitter)

It has now been revealed why Kenny Omega was not at last week's AEW Dynamite. The Best Bout Machine suffered an injury in his match at AEW Revolution and now Hangman Page and his mystery partner will have to face Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara in a non-title match on March 11th in Salt Lake City.

Kenny Omega will not be medically cleared for 1 - 2 more weeks as a result of his hand injury suffered at Revolution. Hangman Page will choose a mystery substitute partner to take on Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara in a non-title match this Wed, 3/11 in Salt Lake City on Dynamite. pic.twitter.com/Azk5BvVmtF — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) March 7, 2020

Omega's injury is in line with reports of him being 'banged up' after the show, and that his hand could be broken. Considering that he wasn't on TV last week, nor will he be there this week, it's pretty clear that the injury is pretty substantial.

However, it provides an intriguing twist that will be revealed on the upcoming Dynamite show. Former WWE Superstar, Lance Archer, has seemingly thrown his hat into the ring, a few hours after this announcement was made.

After his match at AEW Revolution, Page has slowly emerged as one of the more popular stars in The Elite. The crowd popped 'huge' when he came into the ring and took down Jake Hager. He did flip off Matt Jackson at the end.

Ever since Page embraced his 'drunk' gimmick and started showing off his Cowboy S**t, he has gotten over with the crowds. It'll be interesting to see how his story plays out in the coming weeks.