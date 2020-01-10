Kenny Omega reveals he onced teamed with former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion

Kenny Omega has said that intergender matches could be possible in AEW. He also said on Twitter that he would love to wrestle Impact Wrestling's Tessa Blanchard. Now, it's been revealed that he once teamed with Asuka in an intergender tag match.

We’ve been working together for years and have a great natural chemistry. My other partner is unfortunately busy with another promotion 😅 — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) January 9, 2020

Ibushi and I were a MIXED tag team? I was referring to Asuka. — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) January 10, 2020

A Twitter user had previously asked whether he enjoys working with Riho as they have great natural chemistry. He did hint that his 'other partner' was busy with another promotion. He has now revealed that was Asuka.

Kenny Omega has spoken about the idea that intergender wrestling could be possible in the future. In an interview with The Young Bucks, he said he would love to do it in the United States as he has done overseas. He explained:

"I'm really having a chance now to try new things and one of the things I wanted to show was, my vision for what women's wrestling can or should be to everyone in America that hasn't seen these types of matches. It's really cool that, slowly but surely, we're getting into this groove of displaying the kind of talent that hasn't been available to everyone. In my downtime, I'm trying to do this mixed match thing with Riho. We did it before, it's just a shame we can't do it in America, yet. We're hoping, eventually, in an AEW ring. Way down the line."

Considering he is open to wrestle women like Tessa Blanchard and has even teamed up with Asuka, Kenny Omega would probably want it to happen in AEW. It's now a question if Tony Khan will make that happen.