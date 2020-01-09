Kenny Omega wants to wrestle former Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion

Intergender wrestling could happen in the future

Kenny Omega opened himself up to questions on Twitter and he revealed that a match with Tessa Blanchard would certainly be an excellent matchup.

She’s great, I think the match would rock — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) January 9, 2020

Assuming that Tessa Blanchard ever arrives in AEW, that match would certainly get people excited. Right now, considering that AEW's Women Division is lacking in star power, signing Blanchard would be a great addition to the AEW Roster.

Omega has teased the idea of intergender wrestling in AEW. He has teamed with AEW Women's Champion Riho in the past and would love to do it in the United States. During an interview with The Young Bucks, he said:

"I'm really having a chance now to try new things and one of the things I wanted to show was, my vision for what women's wrestling can or should be to everyone in America that hasn't seen these types of matches. It's really cool that, slowly but surely, we're getting into this groove of displaying the kind of talent that hasn't been available to everyone. In my downtime, I'm trying to do this mixed match thing with Riho. We did it before, it's just a shame we can't do it in America, yet. We're hoping, eventually, in an AEW ring. Way down the line."

On the other hand, Tony Khan had said that intergender wrestling in AEW probably won't happen, but as history has shown, things change all the time.