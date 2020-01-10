Kenny Omega says he's just 'one phone call' away from wrestling WWE Superstar

Published Jan 10, 2020

Kenny Omega

Kenny Omega took part in a rare Twitter Q and A today and one fan decided to ask him if a certified dream match between 'The Cleaner' and a current WWE Superstar would take place before that wrestler retires. Omega's response was surprising, to say the least.

It would take one phone call — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) January 9, 2020

Despite being signed to AEW, Omega revealed that it would only take one phone call to arrange a match between him and AJ Styles even though the latter's currently a WWE Superstar.

Whilst it seems unlikely, this wouldn't be the first time WWE has had an exhibition match between one of their own talents and a wrestler from another promotion as Jushin 'Thunder' Liger wrestled Tyler Breeze on an NXT TakeOver.

Is AJ Styles retiring?

In August last year, AJ Styles revealed his retirement plans, indicating that the new multi-year deal he signed with WWE in 2019 will be his last deal and that he will retire from wrestling afterwards.

It would be amazing if AEW and WWE could come to terms with allowing a match between the two, but for now at least, it'll have to remain a literal dream match, rather than a reality.

Do you want to see Kenny Omega vs. AJ Styles happen? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!