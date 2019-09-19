Kenny Omega speaks his mind on Chris Jericho becoming the first AEW World Champion (Exclusive)

Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho had one of the best matches in recent memory, in the main event of AEW Double or Nothing, the first-ever event of the promotion. While Omega and Moxley have been at war since the match, Jericho would go on to become the inaugural AEW World Champion.

Kenny Omega was in Singapore for an SPW event entitled 'Klash of Kings'. Andruew Tang from SPW would represent Sportskeeda as he presented my questions to the 'Best Bout Machine'. Special thanks to Vinayak Sodhi from Wrestle Square for setting up the interview.

Here are some of the highlights from the interview. Please link back to Sportskeeda if you do end up using this article, on your website.

Thoughts on coming to Singapore and participating in an SPW event

Omega: I'm always impressed by Singapore as a whole, whether it be the gaming culture that brought me here originally or the architecture, the forward way of thinking. I had a feeling that professional wrestling was going to have a breakout in Singapore and I was right.

The fans here were crazy. They've multiplied in number since I've been here with New Japan. And they're even more excited to watch wrestling than before. It's unfortunate I didn't get to watch enough of the show. But all three guys in my main event match scenario, I want to mix it up with them again, whether it be in a tag match scenario or even singles.

Thoughts on Jericho as the first AEW World Champion:

Omega: (Shrugs) Dude's a legend, you know. Got a rivalry with him. Winnipeg native. Gotta respect that. I used to look up to the guy. Do I still respect you, Chris Jericho? Yeah. Look, you beat me fair and square. You beat Hangman fair and square. I can't question that you don't deserve to be the Champion right now.

I want Jon Moxley. I deserve Jon Moxley. Jericho, you wanted the belt? You did everything that it took to get to the point. You deserve the belt. You got your belt. Just give me Jon Moxley. That's my belt. That's my championship.

