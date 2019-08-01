×
Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Cody and more AEW talent confirmed to sail on Chris Jericho’s “Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager At Sea: Part Deux”

01 Aug 2019

Top AEW talent will be a part of the cruise

ATLANTA, GA – Top AEW talent and Chris Jericho Cruise alumni Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Cody, Hangman Adam Page, and Brandi Rhodes will be joined on board by AEW cruise newbies MJF, Britt Baker, Jungle Boy, Nyla Rhodes and more TBA for 4 days of non-stop wrestling, music, comedy and more all on the open ocean. 

The sophomore voyage from the original sold-out adventure Chris Jericho’s Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager At Sea, launched in a successful partnership with Sixthman, the industry leaders in festivals at sea, is scheduled to sail from Miami, FL to Nassau, Bahamas on January 20 – January 24, 2020.

With less than 50 cabins left, guests can utilize Chris Jericho Cruise’s flexible payment plans. For more information, visit chrisjerichocruise.com or call Sixthman directly at 877-379-9174 between the hours of 10AM ET and 6PM ET. All booked guests will be treated to a special photo opportunity with Chris Jericho and their cabinmates.

The impressive talent additions from AEW join the previously announced Chris Jericho, “Nature Boy” Ric Flair, Fozzy, AEW wrestlers, Cruise Host Brad Williams, Guest Cruise Director Vickie Guerrero, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman, Booker T, Jake “The Snake” Roberts, Diamond Dallas Page, Eric Bischoff, Conrad Thompson, Chavo Guerrero Jr., Queen Sharmell, MVP, Lisa Marie Varon, Shaul Guerrero, Ted Irvine, Head Bartender Red Cup Geoff, and Official Cruise Mascot & Keeper of Ice Jack Slade.

Also happening onboard will be live podcast recordings from Talk Is Jericho, Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez’s Wrestling Observer Live, 83 Weeks, The Hall Of Fame, paranormal experts Beyond The Darkness, with music from Light The Torch, Jared James Nichols, Kick Axe, Farewell to Fear, Dark Sky Choir, The Killer Queens, Rubix Kube, Dave Spivak Project, The Vaudettes and comics Sarah Tiana and Bruce Jingles!

The Ship of Jericho has something for everyone creating one out of control vacation experience. Guests will have opportunities to get up close and personal with all onboard talent, enjoy live band performances, live podcast tapings, talent-hosted activities, autograph sessions, and the biggest names from AEW (the hottest pro-wrestling company in the Universe) competing in an on-board wrestling ring every single day.

