Kevin Nash claims WWE Hall of Famer was a "bully" in real life

Kevin Nash did not hold back during a conversation about WWE Hall of Famer Roddy Piper on the latest episode of his podcast.

The two legends worked for WCW and WWE in the 1990s. Although they never wrestled each other in WWE, their paths crossed several times in WCW in 1997 and 1998.

On his Kliq This podcast, Nash clarified that he never had issues backstage with fellow nWo member Hulk Hogan. However, he could not say the same for Piper:

"I didn't like Piper and he didn't like me," Nash said. "That [confrontation] was just waiting to happen. I didn't care for Roddy at all. I thought he was a bully. I thought he bullied people. I think he kind of bullied his way around. I think he told a lot of f***ing stories about being really good with his hands and all this other s**t. He came to me one night in the f***ing locker room in Boston and I f***ing b***h-smacked him." [1:27:06 – 1:27:47]

Kevin Nash claimed Hulk Hogan, Randy Savage, and Sean Waltman were there to witness the backstage altercation. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer did not elaborate on why the incident took place.

Roddy Piper allegedly tried to fabricate the story with Kevin Nash

Nash often gets mocked online for the number of quad tears he suffered as a wrestler. Similarly, he said Piper likely used to receive a lot of questions about their backstage problems in WCW.

ppwpodcast @ppwpodcast Everyone arguing about demos and who picked a fight with who and I’m over here wondering how Roddy Piper ended up WCW commissioner from 97 to 2000 Everyone arguing about demos and who picked a fight with who and I’m over here wondering how Roddy Piper ended up WCW commissioner from 97 to 2000 https://t.co/6LYGB311Lf

Piper hosted a podcast, Piper's Pit, in 2014 and 2015. According to Nash, the former Intercontinental Champion wanted him to appear on the show to tell a false story about what happened:

"I remember when Piper had his podcast, he called me up on the phone," Nash continued. "He said, 'Can we go over it? I'll say I threw you out of the room.' I'm like, 'No, you didn't toss me out of the room.' I guess somebody had brought it up and it was like his torn quad. People just kept going to it." [1:28:04 – 1:28:41]

Piper passed away on July 31, 2015, at the age of 61, after suffering a cardiac arrest.

What do you make of this story? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Please credit Kliq This and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use Kevin Nash's quotes from this article.

Wait! Austin Theory just spilled the beans on a huge WrestleMania debut here.

Poll : 0 votes