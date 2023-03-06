WWE legend on Hulk Hogan saying they didn't like each other

Hulk Hogan recently stated that he initially disliked Kevin Nash and Scott Hall when the nWo faction formed in WCW. Nash has now given his take on how the group's original three members felt about each other.

In 1996, Hogan surprisingly turned heel to join forces with the villainous Hall and Nash at WCW Bash at the Beach. The Hulkster said on a recent episode of A&E Biography: WWE Legends that "none of us liked each other" when the storyline began.

On his Kliq This podcast, Nash clarified that Hogan was likely referring to their contrasting views about the wrestling industry:

"I just think he was used to doing business a certain way, and we were used to doing business a certain way. I mean, you get Scott and I together, there's a chance one of us might be mistaken, but two of us together? If we both decide it's correct, no, we're right and there's more of us." [1:26:00 – 1:26:27]

Nash also dismissed suggestions that he and Hall had friction with Hogan:

"No, because at the same time people have to realize we're both marks for the guy. Everybody's a mark for f***ing Hulk." [1:26:33 – 1:26:46]

The nWo is widely viewed as one of the greatest wrestling stables of all time. Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, and Sean Waltman were inducted into the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame as nWo members.

What did Hulk Hogan say about Kevin Nash and Scott Hall?

The six-time WWE Champion had reservations about becoming a bad guy because he did not want to betray his loyal fans. On the day of WCW Bash at the Beach 1996, he agreed to align with Hall and Nash at short notice.

Hulk Hogan said on the WWE Legends season premiere that he had problems clicking with The Outsiders at first:

"It did take a while for Scott and Kevin and I to click. Once we started out, none of us liked each other. Scott and Kevin had to reel me in."

Hogan also admitted that The Fingerpoke of Doom incident with Nash in 1999 was "embarrassing" and "made no sense."

Where does the nWo rank among wrestling's greatest groups? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

