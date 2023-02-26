Hulk Hogan explains why he initially rejected huge storyline idea

Hulk Hogan recently opened up about why he initially declined an opportunity to form the nWo faction with Kevin Nash and Scott Hall in WCW.

At Bash at the Beach 1996, Hall and Nash awaited the arrival of a tag team partner against Lex Luger, Randy Savage, and Sting. WCW executive Eric Bischoff sounded out Hogan about potentially being the mystery partner, but The Hulkster refused.

The nWo's story was the subject of the latest A&E Biography: WWE Legends episode. Hogan explained that he originally wanted to remain a babyface because he felt bad about betraying his loyal fans:

"When Eric first came to me with this, I said no (…) I was concerned about a lot of the kids because I had so many things along those years of being Hulk Hogan. 'Oh my gosh, I grew up without a father.' 'If it wasn't for you, I'd have never made it.' 'I quit doing drugs because of you.' 'My childhood was horrible except I believed in you.' I was like, 'Oh, boy, this is gonna be tough.'"

Bischoff also appeared in the documentary. The 67-year-old said Hogan told him he would "never really understand this character" until he walked a mile in his red and yellow boots.

Why Hulk Hogan agreed to turn heel

Kevin Nash and Scott Hall immediately became major players in WCW after joining the company. They were portrayed as "outsiders" who had been sent to WCW by their former employers WWE.

Eric Bischoff convinced Sting to turn heel and become the third member of the villainous team. However, the spot went to Hulk Hogan at the last minute after the wrestling legend agreed to a drastic character change:

"Eric was thinking about putting Sting in there. Once I saw Scott show, big Kev powerbomb Eric off the stage, I went, 'Oh, boy, when I turn heel, this is gonna either destroy my career or this is gonna be the greatest thing that ever happened in wrestling.'"

Toward the end of the match, Hogan looked set to save Lex Luger, Randy Savage, and Sting after walking down to the ring. He then shocked the wrestling world by landing a leg drop on Savage.

More than two decades on, the nWo is widely viewed as one of the greatest wrestling stables of all time. Hall, Hogan, Nash, and Sean Waltman were inducted into the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame as nWo members.

