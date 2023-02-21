"Wrong, makes no sense, embarrassing" – Hulk Hogan apologizes 24 years after controversial moment

Hulk Hogan recently gave his thoughts on when he defeated fellow nWo member Kevin Nash in underwhelming fashion on WCW Nitro.

On January 4, 1999, Hogan simply poked Nash in the chest before pinning him to win the WCW World Heavyweight Championship. The unexpected incident, known as The Fingerpoke of Doom, was part of an elaborate storyline between the on-screen allies.

The latest episode of AEW Biography: WWE Legends focused on the nWo faction. Discussing his infamous win over Nash, Hogan admitted that the storyline development should never have happened:

"Well, the Fingerpoint [Fingerpoke] of Doom: wrong, makes no sense, embarrassing. I'm sorry I was a part of it. Can I please take it back? I have no words for it. It was just completely wrong. Wrong thing to do."

While the finish was widely viewed as a disappointment, the timing of the title change also confused fans.

Eight days earlier, Nash ended Goldberg's 173-match undefeated streak at Starrcade 1998 to capture the WCW World Heavyweight Championship.

Hulk Hogan thinks The Fingerpoke of Doom made WCW worse

WCW Nitro was already losing to WWE RAW in the television ratings when The Fingerpoke of Doom occurred. Two years later, Vince McMahon bought WCW and obtained the contracts of several wrestlers.

Hulk Hogan believes the incident played a part in fans tuning out of WCW's weekly product:

"I think the Fingerpoint [Fingerpoke] of Doom definitely contributed to the demise. I mean, if you're going downhill and somebody pushes you, it makes it even worse."

Hogan went on to say that he initially disliked Kevin Nash and Scott Hall when the nWo formed. He also explained why he refused to lose to Sting at WCW Starrcade 1997 on the day of the show.

