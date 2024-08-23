Kevin Owens' actions to develop cracks in his friendship with Cody Rhodes? Analyzing the possibility on WWE SmackDown tonight

Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes will lock horns for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Bash in Berlin. It is a huge opportunity for The Prizefighter, but one he does not believe he deserves. As such, this has led to a bit of tension between him and The American Nightmare. And Kevin's potential actions on tonight's SmackDown could intensify the tension.

But what could happen tonight that leads to cracks developing in this friendship? Well, it has everything to do with Grayson Waller. Notably, The Aussie Icon and Cody Rhodes have been going back and forth on X (Twitter). In particular, Waller called out Rhodes, claiming that The American Nightmare was the real "bad guy" in the story.

Expand Tweet

Trending

In response, Cody invited Grayson to a chat on tonight's SmackDown and promised to show the latter how much of a "bad guy" he was. Considering how these confrontations usually go, it is likely that Rhodes and Waller will clash on tonight's show. Should that be the case, Kevin Owens will likely come to the aid of his friend if Austin Theory interferes in the match. But this is where the cracks may start to become visible.

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

The Prizefighter could accidentally hit the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion during the match. This could rub Rhodes the wrong way, adding to the tension between the two. But as things stand, this is mere conjecture at this point.

Wrestling veteran agrees with Kevin Owens and isn't happy with KO getting a title shot

Kevin Owens is a modern-day WWE legend. But there is some merit in his claim that he doesn't deserve a shot at the Undisputed WWE Title. The Prizefighter cited his recent win-loss record to justify his argument. And while many will disagree, one wrestling veteran is on the same page as KO.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, former WWE head writer Vince Russo agreed with KO and asserted that the SmackDown star didn't deserve a title match. The veteran also criticized Cody Rhodes for gifting title opportunities to his friends.

Nevertheless, Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens is expected to be a thrilling match considering the pedigree of both stars. It will be interesting to see if Owens turns heel in the coming days.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback