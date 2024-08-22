Wrestling veteran blames Cody Rhodes for favoring his friends after recent WWE episode (Exclusive)

The Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes recently drew flak for his actions on SmackDown. Former wrestling writer Vince Russo came down hard on the champion.

A couple of weeks ago on the blue brand, Rhodes urged Kevin Owens to face him in a singles match for the Undisputed Championship at Bash in Berlin. KO was initially hesitant, claiming he wasn't worthy of the opportunity. However, The Prizefighter changed his mind when Nick Aldis informed him that Roman Reigns was next in line for a shot at the gold.

This week on Writing with Russo, the veteran writer questioned why Cody Rhodes handed the title shot to his friend, Kevin Owens. He felt it was bad enough that the star didn't have credible opponents to face.

Trending

Vince Russo detailed that the champion handing out title matches reflected badly on the company and the title.

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

"So we get to SmackDown this week, and now, not only doesn't Cody have opponents, or not only does anybody want the belt, Cody now, the champion himself has to give out title shots. So what's he doing? He's giving title shots out to his friends." [From 4:23 onwards]

Watch the full video below:

This past week on SmackDown, Owens defeated Grayson Waller in a singles match, sending a message that he could be a formidable threat to The American Nightmare.

It will be interesting to see how Cody Rhodes fares in the title match against his staunch ally Kevin Owens at Bash in Berlin.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

Sgt. Slaughter explains what made him call up Vince McMahon and praise him

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback