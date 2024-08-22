  • home icon
Wrestling veteran blames Cody Rhodes for favoring his friends after recent WWE episode (Exclusive)

By Prityush Haldar
Modified Aug 22, 2024 01:56 GMT
Cody Rhodes won the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania XL [Image credits: WWE]
Cody Rhodes won the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania XL [Image credits: WWE.com]

The Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes recently drew flak for his actions on SmackDown. Former wrestling writer Vince Russo came down hard on the champion.

A couple of weeks ago on the blue brand, Rhodes urged Kevin Owens to face him in a singles match for the Undisputed Championship at Bash in Berlin. KO was initially hesitant, claiming he wasn't worthy of the opportunity. However, The Prizefighter changed his mind when Nick Aldis informed him that Roman Reigns was next in line for a shot at the gold.

This week on Writing with Russo, the veteran writer questioned why Cody Rhodes handed the title shot to his friend, Kevin Owens. He felt it was bad enough that the star didn't have credible opponents to face.

also-read-trending Trending

Vince Russo detailed that the champion handing out title matches reflected badly on the company and the title.

"So we get to SmackDown this week, and now, not only doesn't Cody have opponents, or not only does anybody want the belt, Cody now, the champion himself has to give out title shots. So what's he doing? He's giving title shots out to his friends." [From 4:23 onwards]

This past week on SmackDown, Owens defeated Grayson Waller in a singles match, sending a message that he could be a formidable threat to The American Nightmare.

It will be interesting to see how Cody Rhodes fares in the title match against his staunch ally Kevin Owens at Bash in Berlin.

Edited by Neda Ali
