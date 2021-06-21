Kevin Owens announces a break from wrestling after WWE Hell in a Cell

Last night at WWE Hell in a Cell, Kevin Owens faced Sami Zayn in a singles match. During the match, Owens was visibly still feeling the effects of the Nigerian Nail from Commander Azeez from two days prior. This played a huge role in their match as Zayn ended up picking up the win by connecting with a Helluva kick on a struggling Owens.

Moments ago, Kevin Owens took to Twitter to announce that he was taking a break from wrestling:

"I fought like hell. Now, I need a little break. I’ll be back soon. Thank you, guys." - Kevin Owens

I fought like hell.

Now, I need a little break.

I’ll be back soon.



Thank you, guys. — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) June 21, 2021

Owens has rarely ever taken a break from wrestling and is lauded as one of the most consistent WWE performers of the current generation. However, he has been booked in very demanding feuds as of late which has taken a toll on his body.

He feuded with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns a few months ago during which the two faced off in a TLC and a last man standing match. Since then, he has been an integral part of the Intercontinental Title picture on WWE SmackDown, often finding himself in the opposite corner to long-time-rival Sami Zayn.

Kevin Owens' rivalry with Sami Zayn in WWE dates back to 2014

Kevin Owens

Owens was brought into WWE NXT in 2014 and it didn't take long for the Prizefighter to climb the ranks of the Black and Gold Brand. He soon turned on his long-time friend Sami Zayn at NXT TakeOver: R Evolution. Zayn was the NXT Champion at the time.

This resulted in Owens challenging Zayn for a match for the NXT Championship at NXT TakeOver: Rival. To this day, the match is considered one of the most impactful matches in WWE NXT history because of its brutal ending. Owens repeatedly powerbombed Zayn until Zayn was unable to defend himself anymore and the referee had to call for the bell. Owens stood tall as the new top star of NXT after dethroning his best friend for the championship.

Owens and Zayn were soon called up to the main roster where they have since been both best friends and bitter enemies on different occasions. Currently the two are at odds but that is subject to change.

What do you make of Owens' announcement? When do you think he will be back? Let us know in the comments section below.

Head over to SK Wrestling Youtube for exclusive Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre's interviews now.

Edited by Jack Cunningham